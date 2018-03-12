Elizabeth Still (03-11-18)

Elizabeth Jones Still, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 11, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh T. Still; her parents, Charlie C. and Willie Mae Knight Jones; and a sister, Dorothy Ann Gossett. She was a native of Between, Ga., but spent most of her adult life in the Harbins-Dacula area and lived the last several years in Winder.
She was truly a member of America's greatest generation with a great love for God, family and community. She was active in the Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Harbins-Bethlehem area and served for many years as Church Organist, Sunday School Teacher, and VBS Director. She assisted in researching and writing the history of the church and was a willing volunteer wherever needed.
She attended Walton County Schools and was a lifelong learner, teaching herself many skills including playing the piano and organ and the craft of creating ceramics and porcelain. She was an active volunteer in the Dacula school system and was instrumental in organizing the Dacula High School Band and the Dacula Quarterback Club. In the Fall of 1957, when the Gwinnett Board of Education closed the Harbins Community School, she was a member of a group that saved the building to be used as a community center and voting precinct. She served as treasurer and rental coordinator for the center for several years. She was active in the Gwinnett Home Demonstration Club for many years, where she mastered her cooking and sewing skills. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and rose to become its Worthy Matron.
She and her husband owned and managed a poultry and cattle farm as well as a trucking company for delivering bulk feed and fertilizer out of Winder Cooperative Services and Harrison Poultry. She owned a ceramics studio for many years, teaching classes and making custom pieces for gifts.
She had a love for traveling and worked closely with Golden Wheels Travel Club and the Gwinnett Senior Center. She hosted many trips, both in the US and abroad for groups who shared her enjoyment of travel.
Survivors include three sons, Dennis T. Still (Elaine), Braselton, Bruce C. Still (Joy), Winder, and Mark A. Still (Donna), Winder; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Smith Funeral Home in Winder from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, at Ebeneezer Baptist Church, 2570 Harbins Road, Dacula.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ebeneezer Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2570 Harbins Road, Dacula, Georgia 30019, or to the charity of your choice.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of the arrangements.
