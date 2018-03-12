Kurt Kesler (11-23-17)

WINDER - Kurt Albert Kesler, 51, passed away Thursday, November 23 2017, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born on March 3, 1966 in Ft Bragg, N.C., he was the son of the late Donald and Wanda Ann Beasley Kesler. Having lived most of his life in Toccoa and the last 18 years in Winder, he was employed with E-Trade as a Forensic Information Technology Specialist. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the First United Methodist Church of Toccoa, a member of South Area Rocketry, member of WERA which is a motorcycle road racing organization and was a small business owner.
Survivors include his wife, Deidre Eby Kesler; daughter and son, Oivia Kesler and Conrad Kesler, Winder; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Eric and Sarah Kesler, Athens, and Mare and Alexandra Kesler, Winder; mother-in-law, Sylvia Eby Bright, Gainesville.
Funeral services were held December 1, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. John Brown and Chaplain Mark Merical officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers, Mare Kesler, Eric Kesler, Jason Padilla, Keith Burns, Chris Parrish and Craig "Huey" Stewart. Interment was in the Toccoa City Cemetery with the Acree-Davis Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Kurt Kesler
