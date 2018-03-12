Janet Phelps (03-10-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, March 12. 2018
WINDER - Janet Phelps, 76, passed away March 10, 2018.

A daughter of the late Richard G. and Bernice Malloy Phelps, she was born March 27, 1941, in Rochester, N.Y. A resident of Winder for the past 20 years, she was employed by The Winder Publix, where she was a florist. Ms. Phelps was a former resident of New Port Richey, Fla. and was preceded in death by a son, Robert Merrill. She was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church.

Survivors include children, Lori Merrill Jett, Lawrenceville, Ga., Chris Merrill, Winder, David Merrill, Statham, Donald Merrill, Winder, James Merrill, McDonough, Ga., Michelle Merrill Meyer, Statham, Ga. and Craig Merrill, Auburn, Ga., 18 grandchildren; and siblings, Jennifer Chapman, North Carolina, Richard Phelps, New York, and Laurie Beardsley, New York.

The Family will receive friends, Thursday, March 15, from 1 until 2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 25 Wilkins Road, Winder, Georgia 30680, with the memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Gilbert Exume' officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at aspcamatch.org.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
