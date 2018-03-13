JPD investigating threat, schools 'safe'

Tuesday, March 13. 2018
Jefferson Police Department officers are investigating after someone made a threat on social media about a Jefferson school.

Officers have the suspect in custody. It's not immediately known if he is a Jefferson City School System student.

The suspect allegedly made threats involving guns about a Jefferson school via Snapchat.

JPD Chief Joe Wirthman said all the schools are safe and have been notified of the incident. The schools are not on lockdown.

The District Attorney's Office has been contacted.

More information will be posted when available.
