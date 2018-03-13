COMMERCE - Lonnie Bonds Sr., 84, passed away on March 10,2018.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at New Faith Christian Center, 402 MLK Drive, Commerce, GA at 1 p.m. Viewing will be held on Friday at New Faith Christian Center between the hours of 6 to 7 p.m. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Lonnie Bonds Sr. (03-10-18)
