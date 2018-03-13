Dog bite reported in Carlton

A dog bite was reported on Elm Road in Carlton recently.
A woman reported that her daughter had been bitten on the ankle by a dog. Animal control was also on scene and told Deputy Zachary Brooksthat they were familiar with the dog and its owner. Deputy Brooks accompanied animal control officers to the owner’s home and removed the dog from the residence. The incident remains under investigation by animal control.
Other incidents in the county included:
•A couple on Transco Road reported that a woman they know has been making derogatory remarks on Facebook about the woman. They were unable to provide an address, saying they only know that she lives in Royston. They provided the responding deputy with screen shots of the remarks.
They were explained the TPO process.
•A man on Black’s Creek Church Road called 9-1-1 after a domestic dispute involving his 13-year daughter turned into a physical altercation. No arrests were made.
•A man on James Spring Road reported that he is having problems with his unruly granddaughter, who is a minor.
•Cruelty to children and simple battery were reported by someone at Clarke County DFCS last week.
