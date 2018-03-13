Madison Co. to join suit against pharmaceuticals, distributors

Madison County is joining with other north Georgia counties to fight against opioid pharmaceuticals and distributors.
County commissioners agreed March 5 to take part in a class-action suit against major players in the opioid business in an effort to recoup some of the costs the opioid crisis has imposed on governments for law enforcement, court, medical and other expenses.
Daniel Haygood, county attorney for Oconee County, spoke to commissioners on behalf of the Athens law firm Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley, P.C., which is handling the suit. He said Oconee County and Clarke County are already on board with the suit, with a number of other counties considering participation.
Haygood noted that opioids are a $378 billion industry in the U.S. and the manufacturers and distributors are now facing a wave of suits for their role in the wrecked lives and massive societal costs for widespread drug manufacture and distribution of something similar to heroin.
“I don’t think there’s anybody sitting in this room who hasn’t had some contact with the cost of this,” said Haygood to the Madison County BOC. “When I look at all of this, the opioids out there are basically one molecule removed from heroin. And we all know how addictive heroin is. And what the drug companies said was, this stuff isn’t addictive. And when people were having addiction issues, they came back and said that’s pseudo addiction and you just need to prescribe more…For every 100 Americans, there are 83 opioid prescriptions written each year.”
Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough said that in 2012 there were 123 opioid prescriptions for every 100 Madison County residents.
“Stop and do that math,” he said. “It’s kind of upside down.”
Haygood listed about 10 opioid manufacturers and distributors and said they are being sued for an array of bad acts, including negligence, false advertising, nuisance, unfair competition, consumer fraud, false claims, fraud, unjust enrichment, gross negligence, civil conspiracy, unfair and deceptive practices and insurance fraud.
The lawsuit will be filed in federal court in Athens and then transferred to a judge in Ohio who is handling opioid cases.
“He (the judge) has given word that this should be settled, in talking with the pharmaceutical companies and the distributors and key opinion leaders,” said Haygood. “That’s his way of saying he thinks they’re liable and that they should probably come to some arrangement on this. Who knows if that will happen. My opinion is it will happen fairly quickly or these lawsuits will be sent back to the district courts.”
Haygood said counties won’t bear any cost for the lawsuit. The law firm will get 30 percent of whatever damages are awarded against the drug companies to the counties.
“If there’s no recovery, there’s no fee and there will be no public funds expended in doing this,” he said. “There’s enough here that as good stewards of county resources, we ought to be involved in it. We ought to take advantage of the fact that there might be some money there that we could use for the things that it (opioids) has cost.”
Commissioners said it’s shocking how bad the opioid crisis has become. They unanimously approved a resolution for a legal agreement with Blasingame, Burch, Garrard & Ashley, P.C.
Madison Co. to join suit against pharmaceuticals, distributors
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry