IDA discusses plans to restructure debt to free up capital

Madison County’s Industrial Development and Building Authority (IDA) is looking for ways to restructure its debts to increase cash flow and provide more financing options for upcoming projects.
The way things are now, the board has just enough revenue each year to cover the $800,000 in annual loan payments on its 12 GEFA (Georgia Environmental Finance Authority) loans, which have been obtained over time to finance the county’s growing water system, according to a discussion during a Monday afternoon authority meeting.
Since the release of former executive director Marvin White, IDA chairman Bruce Azevedo and other authority members have been working to obtain a clearer financial picture of where the authority stands.
The authority currently owes $4,750,583 on loans with an interest rate over three percent and $3,616,836 on loans with interest rates less than three percent (of which $1,809,272 are zero percent), according to Azevedo.
Andrew Tritt, managing director of Stifel Investment, met with the group to offer three options to reduce the current payments by $200,000 per year (or more) by refinancing all loans that carry an interest rate of three percent or more. The loans have interest rates that range from zero to just over five percent.
In order to refinance, Tritt emphasized that the authority would need the formal backing of the county government in the form of an intergovernmental agreement.
Tritt said the IDA’s current situation also leaves them with no reserve or liquidity for emergencies and pointed out that the county has a lot more liquidity that the IDA. The authority also discussed the fact that the county (and the taxpayer) is ultimately “on the hook” anyway for money the IDA owes.
Azevedo spoke about the IDA’s current 50-year contract with the county to manage, finance and own the county’s water department. The IDA is also a tax-levying body.
BOC Chairman John Scarborough, a non-voting member of the IDA, said he planned to broach the subject with county commissioners.
One important upcoming project that the board will consider this year (with approved GEFA funding) is a water line connection to Elbert County that will help supply the water needs of the new Georgia Renewable Power plant slated to open next year in Colbert.
Azevedo said refinancing some of its debt gives the authority the option to free up 36 percent of its monthly payments. He said he believes most of the board (of commissioners) wants the IDA to do industrial development things but that they haven’t been able to put capital away for that because they’ve been so tied up with the “water business.”
“This (refinancing) is the only way I can see to do that,” he said.
In other business, the group agreed to the immediate purchase of a new work truck for IDA utility director Steve Shaw at a cost of just over $26,000. The authority had already approved up to $32,000 for this expenditure in the budget.
Shaw also discussed future late fees and credit card fees for water customers. The tentative plan includes a 15-percent late fee for 30-days past due and an additional $25 fee on top of that for customers who are 45 days late paying their bill. The water department will also likely add a five percent surcharge for credit card payments.
Shaw also introduced water line review fees for new subdivisions; $250 for major (over four-lot) subdivisions and $100 for small subdivisions. Inspection fees are expected to be set at $100 per day.
The board will likely vote on these changes at their regular March 19 board meeting.
