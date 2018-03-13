BOC approves purchase of 9-1-1 phone system

Madison County commissioners agreed to move forward with the purchase of a new phone system for the county 9-1-1 center.
The old system is nearly 20 years old. The board approved a contract with WestTel International for an upfront $118,750 cost for the system with a $21,600 annual maintenance fee.
Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough gave a lengthy breakdown of the pros and cons of purchasing the system versus financing over several years. He noted a variety of places in the budget where the county can pull funds to offset the costs, adding that this will save the county money in the long run. The board agreed to purchase the system rather than lease it.
In other matters, the board and the audience gave a round of applause to the Madison County Library for being part of the Athens Regional Library System, which was recently named the 2017 “Library of the Year.” Library director Jennifer Ivey also provided a quarterly report to the BOC and announced that April Hitchcock has been hired to replace library computer specialist Alisa Claytor, who recently retired.
The board approved preliminary and final plats for developer Adam Swann, who is expanding Tumbling Creek Subdivision off Hwy. 72. The board also approved rezoning requests for two people wanting additional homesites. One is on Neese-Commerce Road. The other is on Hwy. 29.
The board approved Rebecca Jo Scott to fill the remainder of a four-year term as the Democratic representative on the county board of elections. Clyde Verhine has resigned.
Commissioner Jim Escoe inquired about the hiring of a grant writer for the county. Scarborough said the county is advertising for the position. The BOC hopes a grant writer will help the county obtain money through grants for a variety of purposes.
