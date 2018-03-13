BASEBALL: Red Raiders lose to Gainesville thanks to a fifth inning grand slam

The no. 7 ranked Madison County baseball team traveled to Lanier Pointe Park Monday night to play the Gainesville Red Elephants and led for much of the contest.
But with the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Gainesville smashed a grand slam over the left field fence and never looked back. That was the deciding hit in a game Madison County lost 7-3.
“It was a 7-3 ball game, but it was a lot closer than 7-3,” said head coach Chad Gillespie. “When you come up here to play Gainesville, you expect a good team, you expect a good challenge and that’s why we play them. I’m sticking with what I said at the beginning of the year, when we play these teams, we get better.”
Neither team had any success at the plate for the first two innings. That changed when Mason McFarlin opened the third inning with a single for Madison County. A strikeout and a fielder’s choice nearly ended the Raiders momentum, but Noah McFarlin drove a ground ball past the shortstop to put runners at the corners. He stole second base two pitches later. Logan Brown hit a ground ball to second base and the Gainesville fielder mishandled the ball. That allowed two runs to cross the plate and Brown arrive at first base safely. Joe Lukas and Josh Cotton both hit singles to load the bases, but Holton McGaha struck out to strand three runners. The damage was done with the Raiders ahead 2-0.
Gainesville’s offense woke up in the bottom of the fourth inning after pitcher Garrett Dowell hit a batter with two outs. Instead of another gem of an inning, he allowed the next two batters to get base hits and tie the game at 2-2.
Chris Lukas immediately gave the lead back to his side with a home run that might have rolled into Lake Lanier, across the street from the right field fence. It looked like Madison County had a rally going when Noah McFarlin followed Lukas with a single up the middle. But Logan Brown hit into a double play and Joe Lukas hit a grounder to shut down the inning. The Red Raiders led 3-2 however.
“We saw their no. 1 pitcher, and we had his number there for a little while,” Gillespie said. “But you have to have that killer mentality, and you have to be able to put them away. We get a bunt down, it’s a 4-0 ball game, we might do some things differently.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Gainesville took over and completely deflated the Raiders. The first two batters reached base with singles, the fourth batter walked to load the bases, and then another single over the head of second baseman Adam Echols drove home the tying run. The next batter smashed the ball over the left field fence for the game-winning grand slam. The Elephants took a 7-3 lead.
Seth Peck took over for Dowell after the grand slam and he retired five of the last seven batters he faced, but Madison County couldn’t produce anything on offense to get him the win.
The Raiders had a small rally going with a one-out walk by Echols and a single by Chris Lukas. A wild pitch put both Raiders in scoring position, but the last two batters struck out to end the game.
“It’s hard to beat a team who hits a grand slam off of you,” he said. “It just deflates you, but they fought. There at the end, we still had a chance. We had a chance to come back and tie them. They never gave up, that’s the good thing. Also, we get another shot at them Friday night.”
With Gainesville baseball’s reputation, and Monday’s win over the Red Raiders, Madison County can pick up a signature win in the revenge game.
They conclude non-region play this Saturday at Lawrenceville’s Coolray Field against South Paulding of 6A. Region 8-4A play begins next week with a three-game series with St. Pius X. The Red Raiders host Monday and Friday night, and they travel to St. Pius on Wednesday.
