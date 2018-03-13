BOYS SOCCER: Bolanos’ hat trick kicks off a 10-0 route of Elbert County

Madison County’s blossoming boys’ soccer program hit another milestone Tuesday night with a 10-0 mercy rule victory over Elbert County.
The Red Raiders were led by Francisco Bolanos’ three first half goals. Six other Raiders scored the other seven goals, including two goals by David Qui in the final 17 minutes.
“One thing that is important to understand is the progress this program is making,” Said head coach Jose Rodriguez. “A win like this, in years’ past would not have happened. There would have been a goal scored on us, we wouldn’t have the clean sheet. A process begins nice and slowly, I’m excited for these boys, they’ve been working really hard. This is the year of the foundation. This is fun for them, it brought the juices back.”
Early in the game, Madison County was lethal on corner kicks. Before reaching the six-minute mark, they had two goals on corners. The first was deflected to Landon Daugherty who stood at the top of the box. He got a good foot on the ball to send it into the net. About a minute later, they set up another corner kick. The ball went straight to Bolanos just outside the goal, he headed the ball to give the Raiders a 2-0 lead.
“We haven’t necessarily worked on corner kicks, but I trust the ability of a players to be able to place the ball,” Rodriguez said. “We do have a lot of height, one of our strikers is really tall. San Fran [Bolanos] isn’t tall but he’s a spunky player. Being aggressive was the key to that part.”
Bolanos added two more goals later in the first half. With 12:26 remaining, he received a corner kick around the middle of the box. This time he booted the ball past the keeper. Then with 7:51 left, he ran down a pass into the box by Eric Bravo and split the ball through two defenders and behind the keeper for a goal. Madison County led 4-0 at halftime thanks to Bolanos’ hat trick.
“I was nervous at first, but I just had confidence in the way I played and the way my teams in going to play,” Bolanos said. “I had a feeling we would win. When I saw it [first goal] I was like ‘I got this’ because I picked the spot out perfectly and I knew where on my head to hit it. At first, I didn’t think I had it [third goal], but as an offensive player you have to have confidence in your shot. I just took it, I thought they were going to be in my way but I was just confident.”
Bolanos and Bravo sat for most of the second half with the game well in hand. After 23 scoreless minutes, Qui stepped up to deliver the fifth goal of the game for the Raiders. This came off a cross from beside the box and Qui was all alone in front of the net.
That was the beginning of an onslaught of goals in the final 14 minutes. Hector Loza kicked a ball so hard the keeper couldn’t stop it any when it hit his hands. The ball bounced away from him and into the goal. Qui added another goal to his good night off the bench. Bryan Pacheco, Carlos Olivares and Adam Jackson added the other three goals.
“That’s important, you don’t want to have just 11 starters,” Rodriguez said. “You want to have depth. Now we want to see that kind of performance and depth in region play. But I’m proud of the guys who came off the bench today to produce. They did a phenomenal job.”
