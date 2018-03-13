GIRLS SOCCER: Lady Raiders struggle to keep up with Elbert County in slim loss

The Madison County girls’ soccer team had to play keep up with Elbert County Tuesday night. Thanks to a great performance by the Lady Devils keeper, the Lady Raiders could score the goals necessary to win.
Madison County lost 4-3 despite a brace by Madison Lovelace off of a penalty kick and a free kick. The Lady Raider’s also controlled the attack all night, but Elbert County’s keeper bailed out her defense for most of the game.
“Their keeper is definitely a physical player,” said heas coach Lee Reno. “very aggressive coming out for balls and she really didn’t bobble anything, especially when we were crashing. Tonight, she stopped us. We’ve been focused lately on getting into the attack. Last year’s team was very offensively minded and they had 89 goals, this year we’re at 26.”
Elbert County struck first by getting a girl outrun Madison County’s defense just five and a half minutes into the game. Three minutes later, Elbert got called for a foul inside the box and Lovelace blew the penalty kick past the keeper to tie the game 1-1.
Another three minutes later, Elbert beat the Lady Raider defense again. Keeper Naomi Herring went to stop the ball, but the Blue Devil striker chipped the ball over Herring and into the net to take a 2-1 lead that they held through halftime.
“Madison is definitely one of our key players,” Reno said. “She’s very calm, wven when things get frustrating. There’s a reason why she’s the captain in the center. When it comes to a competition of who you could rattle first, she’s the best. She’s very relaxed, that’s why she takes our penalty kicks.”
Early in the second half, Lovelace lined up for a free kick right outside the box at the corner. She drilled the ball past the keeper to tie the game again. But Elbert County beat the Raiders defense again with 25:43 left to take the lead for the final time. With 12:22 left in the game, Elbert scored one more goal off of a penalty kick.
The Lady Raiders still had life though. Just 50 seconds later, Kinley Phillips made a run up the middle of the field and Mary-Michael Chasteen hit her with a pass from outside the box. Kinley sliced the ball past the keeper to cut the lead to 4-3. Moments later, they had one more chance with a girl one-on-one with the keeper but she sliced the ball and it rolled slowly to the keeper. Elbert County held on to win the game 4-3.
“This one was lost due to composure,” Reno said. “We let a lot of things get into our heads and they just have to be stronger mentally. A lot of people say that the biggest muscle you have that you use is your brain, honestly tonight, we just stopped listening to what we should be doing.”
GIRLS SOCCER: Lady Raiders struggle to keep up with Elbert County in slim loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry