Braselton Starbucks gets go-ahead

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, March 14. 2018
Braselton leaders recently gave the green-light for a Starbucks drive-thru restaurant.
The Braselton Town Council approved a conditional use drive-thru for the business on Monday.
Starbucks is set to be developed within a 10,000 sq. ft. retail building on Hwy. 211 near Hwy. 347. The restaurant will take up 25-percent of the building, while the other 75-percent will be retail.
See the full story in the March 14 issue of The Braselton News.
