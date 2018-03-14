Commerce schools to get $1.2 million more from state

Commerce City Schools anticipates another enrollment increase for the 2018-19 year and an additional $1.2 million from the state.
Superintendent Joy Tolbert outlined preliminary budget figures from the state at the board work session last week.
She said the district anticipates receiving nearly $11.6 million from the state for the next year.
The school district projects an additional 66 students, going from 1,548 to 1,614.
The school district is beginning budget work for fiscal year 2019, which starts July 1.
Ann Stokey, finance director, told the board Monday that costs also are increasing for the next year. She said the local share of teacher retirement costs will go from 16 percent to more than 20 percent. That will take $1.6 million, up from the current $1.2 million.
The district’s reserves at the end of February were more than $2.8 million, Stokey said.
In other good financial news Tolbert told the board the ELOST account is up to $1.2 million on the new ELOST. She said about $114,000 was added to that fund in February. The total fund, including money left in the “old” ELOST account, is about $1.4 million
