Jackson County’s election leaders plan to challenge the eligibility of a recently qualified candidate.
The Jackson County Board of Elections voted Monday to challenge Joshua Jones’ eligibility for the Jackson County Board of Education District 3 seat. Jones qualified last week against Robert ‘Beau’ Hollett for the May 22 election.
According to discussion Monday, Jones is building a house in District 3. But he is currently living in a rental house on Archer Grove Rd. and wanted his address changed to that location.
That residence is within approximately ½ mile of the District 3 boundary, but is actually located in District 4 (a seat that is not up for election this year).
When election officials tried to input the qualifying information, the system wouldn’t let them, since he didn’t actually live in the district he was trying to qualify for.
Jones later returned to the elections office, wanting his address changed to 3348 Brockton Loop Rd., which is in District 3. (His landlord apparently owns both the Archer Grove Rd. and Brockton Loop Rd. residences.) Jones told elections officials he could move to the Brockton Loop Rd. residence.
See the full story in the March 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Did BOE candidate manipulate address?
