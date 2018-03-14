After looking at a number of options, the Jackson County Board of Education agreed Monday night that expanding the current West Jackson Middle School is the best immediate solution to the school’s overcrowding. The BOE voted to use $600,000 from its SPLOST money to fund the expansion.
The project calls for expanding the cafeteria, media center, band room and removing two walls in the 800 wing of the school for its Innovation Academy program.
The expansion project is in addition to a $6 million renovation at the school which will involve repaving the parking area, new roofing, new HVAC systems, updated plumbing, new lighting, new doors, new ceilings and new cafeteria serving lines.
See the full story in the March 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
WJMS to be expanded
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry