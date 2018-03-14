Connection to the Jackson County Water and Sewerage system will soon be increasing. An increase in connection fees was approved by the authority on March 8, but builders will have until June 1, 2018 to purchase connections at the current rate.
Each size meter will realize an increase. The most commonly used connection, a standard ¾-inch residential water meter connection will now cost $3,200 instead of $2,000.
The proposed increased connection fees will cover almost half of the monthly expenses of the system. But, even with that hike in connection fees, a rise in rates is also anticipated.
See the full story in the March 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Water fees going up, rate hike likely
