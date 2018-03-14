Frances Mary Caamano (02-18-18)

Frances Mary Caamano, 79, died January 28, 2018.
Mrs. Caamano was the daughter of the late Louis and Mildred Bouvier Bennett and was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Caamano.
Survivors include her children, Edward Caamano, Lewis Caamano, Anita Haas, and Linda Brown; step children, Linda Krismer and Robert Caamano; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 24, at Smith Memory Chapel at 11 a.m.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
