Baseball: Knights fall at home to Peachtree Academy

Two homers in the bottom of the seventh inning weren’t quite enough to erase a six-run deficit for the Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team Tuesday afternoon as the Knights fell to Peachtree Academy of Covington 6-4.
Ethan Guthas and Jacob Adams both connected for two-run homers in the seventh but BCA still came up two runs short. The ending culminated a game with some defensive lapses by the Knights as well as some odd calls by the umpiring crew in the early part of the contest.
For BCA coach Matt Nicks, the game was about missed chances by his team.
“We have to be fundamentally sound and weren’t today,” Nicks said. “We have way too many errors. We also didn’t hit the ball until the seventh inning. If our offense had been like that all game, we would have won easily. We had good enough pitching to win. We will learn from this and get better.”
Peachtree Academy, a relatively new program, scored a run in the top of the first and one more in the third. The Panthers then scored two each in the fourth and fifth innings.
It was the run in the top of the first, however, that had Nicks and BCA fans wondering just how it happened.
BCA (5-3) appeared to have made a double play which would have ended the inning. A Peachtree Academy runner appeared to have been clearly tagged out and signaled out by the infield umpire. A throw was then made to BCA catcher Dylan Parker, who attempted to tag a Panther runner out who tried to hurdle him.
The home plate umpire did not rule the runner out. After the play, the infield umpire said he had called the runner going to third safe. After a lengthy discussion by Nicks with both umpires, Peachtree Academy was allowed a run and another batter.
Brock Harris worked the first five innings for BCA and while he allowed several hits, Nicks said they were not solid connections. Andrew Klein pitched the last two frames for the Knights.
The Knights are set to open GISA Region 1-AAA play Friday at The Heritage School in Newnan at 4 p.m.
See more in the March 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
