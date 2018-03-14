Baseball: Bulldoggs go 2-2 in Perfect Game tournament

The results were mixed for the Winder-Barrow baseball team in the Perfect Game USA High School Showdown at LakePoint Sporting Community in Emerson last week.
The Bulldoggs went 2-2, defeating Westlake and Mountain Brook (Birmingham, Ala.) Thursday before suffering a pair of blowout losses to Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) on Friday and Denham Springs, La. on Saturday.
Winder-Barrow 8,
Westlake 7
The Bulldoggs jumped out to an early 6-1 lead after two innings and then held off a late comeback attempt by the Lions.
Sophomore Hunter Marsh went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs and picked up the save on the mound, pitching three innings in relief of Brady House.
The Bulldoggs scored four runs in the top of the first. House led off with a walk and scored on an RBI double by Jackson Melton. An RBI groundout by Marsh plated courtesy runner Jhaydon Sullivan to make it 2-0, and two more runs came across on a sacrifice fly by Sam Darling and bases-loaded walk by Trevor Maddox.
Winder-Barrow scored two more in the second when Marsh hit a one-out double and scored on a Trace Jeffers single, and then Jeffers, after stealing second and third, came home on a double by Lance Sikes.
Westlake scored a run in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-5, but the Bulldoggs came back with two in the sixth on Marsh’s homer, which scored Sullivan.
The Lions drew closer again with two runs in their half of the sixth and threatened again in the seventh. But Marsh worked around a pair of walks and got some help behind the plate from Melton, who threw a Westlake runner out while trying to steal second, to preserve the win.
Winder-Barrow 4,
Mountain Brook 1
Left-hander Austin Lockridge gave up just one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings of work, and Jackson Shook picked up the save after striking out the final batter on three straight pitches. Sikes went 3-for-3 with an RBI and finished a homer shy of the cycle, while Darling had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
The Bulldoggs grabbed the lead in the top of the second with a pair of runs. Jeffers led off with a double and scored on a triple by Sikes, and Sikes came home on an RBI groundout by Darling. They pushed across two more in the fourth on an RBI single by Darling and a fielder’s choice by Blake Friend.
The Spartans got their lone run in the bottom of the seventh after a pair of singles to start the inning and later back-to-back walks with two outs, which prompted the Bulldoggs’ pitching change.
Lockridge finished with eight strikeouts and issued three free passes.
Montverde 9,
Winder-Barrow 0
The Bulldoggs managed just four hits off Montverde pitchers Kerry Wright and Alfredo Carabello, and the Eagles, who went on to win the tournament championship, pushed across seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to break open a close game and pick up the win.
After a pair of walks and a single to load the bases to start the inning, Eduardo Acosta hit a two-run double to make it 4-0. Another two-run double by Nander De Sedas was followed by back-to-back homers off the bats of Jake Holland and Diego Millan to blow it wide open.
The Eagles took an early lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run triple by Caleb Cali.
Darling led Winder-Barrow at the plate with two hits.
Denham Springs 15,
Winder-Barrow 1
(5 innings)
The Bulldoggs managed just one hit and uncharacteristically committed three errors in the loss.
The Yellowjackets, who pounded out 10 hits against Winder-Barrow pitchers CJ Harrison and Sikes, scored two runs in the top of the first, two in the second and four more in the third to grab a commanding lead.
Winder-Barrow got its lone run in the third when Lockridge, Maddox and House all drew walks to start the inning, and Lockridge came home on a fielder’s choice by Melton. But Denham Springs pushed across seven more in the fifth to complete the rout.
The lone hit for Winder-Barrow came on a two-out single by Friend in the fourth.
Up Next
Winder-Barrow is now 6-6 overall and will have a final non-region tune-up at 7 p.m. Thursday against Norcross at Cool Ray Field, the stadium of the Gwinnett Stripers minor-league team.
The Bulldoggs will open their 15-game, GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate next week with a three-game series against Gainesville. Game one is 5:55 p.m. Monday at Gainesville.
