Soccer: Kay’s hat trick lifts Winder-Barrow girls past Habersham Central, 4-3

In two previous games this season, Winder-Barrow’s Sophia Kay had scored two goals, just missing a hat trick and prompting an offer from Lady Bulldoggs soccer coach Angela Powell: Score three goals in a match and earn a steak dinner.
Kay was up to the task Friday, scoring three in the second half to lead Winder-Barrow past Habersham Central, 4-3, in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
It was a crucial win for the Lady Bulldoggs (4-5, 1-3 in region play after Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Gainesville), who had dropped their first two region matches, including a 6-1 drubbing at Lanier two days earlier.
Kay’s first goal came with 32:29 remaining in the match as she looped a free kick over the head of Habersham’s keeper to give Winder-Barrow a 2-1 lead. The Lady Raiders tied the match on a penalty kick with 20:50 left, but just over a minute later, Kay ran down the far-right side and beat the keeper to a loose ball, tapped it past her and celebrated with her teammates as it rolled into an open net.
Winder-Barrow extended its lead with 7:57 left when Kay’s follow-up shot off a Payton Babb free kick found the back of the net. Habersham closed to within a point just a minute later, but the Lady Bulldoggs were able to hang on for the victory.
The Lady Raiders dominated possession for the first 15 minutes or so of the match, taking a 1-0 lead five minutes in and staying on the offensive. But a turning point for Winder-Barrow came with 21:14 left in the first half as an Autry Cooper corner kick deflected off a Habersham defender’s head into the net to tie the score.
Ashley Everett turned in a solid performance in goal for the Lady Bulldoggs, notching 12 saves, including several huge ones in the second half. She snagged a last-ditch shot by Habersham in the closing seconds, going up high to collect a ball that was heading toward the upper right corner.
Winder-Barrow will be back in action Friday for a region match at crosstown rival Apalachee, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
