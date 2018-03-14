Soccer: Stunned Wildcat boys denied region win in overtime against Lanier

When the Apalachee High School boys soccer team took a 2-0 lead with less than 10 minutes to play against Lanier on Friday night, it seemed all the momentum was in favor of the Wildcats.
By the time the match was over, however, the momentum as well as the outcome had been torn away, and it was the visiting Longhorns who left R. Harold Harrison Stadium with a 3-2 overtime win after a shootout.
The loss left Apalachee (4-5 overall, 0-4 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) still in search of its first region win of 2018 and wondering how this match had gotten away.
The defeat left veteran Wildcat coach Chad Hooper struggling to find the words to describe it.
“There’s really not much I can say in a positive manner right now,” Hooper said. “We let this one get away. There’s really nothing else that can be said.”
Neither team managed to get on the board until Apalachee’s Alejandro Mina broke the scoreless deadlock with 14:05 remaining to put the Wildcats on top.
Nestor Perla then found the back of the net with 9:27 left to give the Wildcats some breathing room. The goal was Perla’s 11th of the 2018 season.
With Lanier struggling for offense, it appeared those goals might be enough to secure the win for AHS.
However, Lanier finally broke the ice and got on the board with 7:02 remaining and then tied the match with 3:18 left.
Defense was the name of the game in the first half as neither team managed to get on the scoreboard.
Johnny Navarro was a standout in goal for AHS keeping Lanier scoreless for almost the first 73 minutes.
Neither team scored in the two five-minute overtime periods, causing a shootout. Jorge Bazan, Mina, JJ Escobar, Perla and Chris Godinez each scored for the Wildcats before AHS misfired on its sixth attempt, leaving Lanier (5-3-1, 2-1) with the 3-2 victory.
Apalachee dropped its fifth straight match Tuesday, 2-0 to Habersham Central, and will host Winder-Barrow in region play Friday at 7:30 p.m.
