A former Jefferson High School student has been charged after making threats against a Jefferson school on social media.
Jefferson Police Department officers received witness information on March 13 that Raheem El-Amin, 18, made threatening comments via Instagram.
“As with any threats received against someone or something, these threats were taken seriously and immediately turned over to detectives within the agency,” according to a JPD social media post.
The JPD notified Jefferson City School System officials of the threat around 7:50 a.m. on March 13.
Officers found El-Amin at his Jefferson residence around 8:15 a.m. and he was transported to the police department and interviewed by detectives.
“It was determined that the Instagram posts were indeed sent out by El-Amin,” according to the JPD.
El-Amin is being held at the Jackson County Jail with pending charges of terroristic threats and disrupting of public schools.
El-Amin, who previously attended JHS, is currently a student at Foothills Charter High School-Jackson.
“We would like to thank all of the individuals who provided support information and assisted with the investigation,” the JPD said.
Jefferson teen charged with threats against Jefferson schools
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry