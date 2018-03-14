CARNESVILLE - Willie Frank Ellis, Jr., 63, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Ellis was born in Lancaster, S.C., the son of Flossie Starnes Standridge of Commerce and the late, Willie Frank Ellis, Sr. Mr. Ellis was a maintenance manager at Tica Industries and was a United States Navy Veteran. Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Ellis.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Wanda Cowart Ellis, Carnesville; daughter, April Hardin, Carnesville; sons, Jimmy Ellis, Cumming, and Scott Ellis, Commerce; grandchildren, Amber Withrow, Christian Hardin, Mercedes Hardin, MacKinley Ellis, and Brantley Ellis; brother, Jerry Ellis, Watkinsville; sisters, Ellen Ledford and Ann Roberts, both of Talmo.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 17, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Phil Parks officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Willie Ellis Jr. (03-13-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry