Barrow County public works director McGiboney dies

Barrow County’s public works director died unexpectedly of natural causes last weekend.
Charles McGiboney, 78, died Saturday at his home. County manager Mike Renshaw noted his passing at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
McGiboney had been with the county since August 2016 after being hired to fill the vacant position.
Renshaw said during that short time, McGiboney’s impact was felt throughout the community. He noted that McGiboney was a huge sports fan and earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Texas.
“He was just a tremendous colleague and a tremendous co-worker,” Renshaw said.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE PAY STUDY
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners heard an update on a proposed Barrow County Sheriff’s Office pay study.
The county is paying Condrey & Associates $30,000 to study the pay rates of sheriff’s office employees and develop three possible pay plans, one of which would be implemented in Fiscal Year 2019.
Last year, the state legislature passed and Gov. Nathan Deal signed legislation raising the minimum starting salary for all state law enforcement agency workers to $46,000 per year, causing local law enforcement agencies to call for similar increases for their employees.
Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle convened a task force to study the issue of pay differences. One of the recommendations from the task force, which BOC chairman Pat Graham and Auburn mayor Linda Blechinger served on, was for governing authorities to perform a comprehensive pay study for their local law enforcement agencies, Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said.
Condrey & Associates started its work last month, principal consultant Mark Knowles said. He said his company interviewed 30 percent of the department’s full-time employees and included other municipal and county law enforcement agencies as part of a salary survey. A final report and recommendation is expected next month.
See more on Tuesday's meeting in the March edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
