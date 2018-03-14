Trena Nielsen (03-14-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, March 14. 2018
COMMERCE - Trena Jean Nielsen, 60, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Nielsen was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late, Charles Almond Dalton, Sr. and Martha Josephine Ward Dalton. Mrs. Nielsen was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Nielsen.

Survivors include her daughter, Misty Holliday, Commerce; son, Perry Holliday, Commerce; a number of grandchildren; brother, Jesse Bee Dalton of Irvine, Ky.; and sisters, Laura Spivey, Commerce, and Ann Hewett, Augusta.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 17, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the interment following in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at funeral home Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.