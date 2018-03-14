Jackson County has yet to be tested in region play this season, and that didn’t change Tuesday night.
Facing its biggest competition in 8-AAA, the 10th-ranked Panthers (8-2, 6-0) steamrolled yet another region foe with a 6-0 win over visiting Morgan County (3-4-1, 2-1).
Jackson County has outscored its region foes 51-1 through six contests.
“I think the girls did a really good job of going out there and taking care of what they needed to take care of,” Panther coach Matt Maier said. “We kind of knew how to attack them. We had a game plan going in, and the girls really executed it.”
Lindsey Fowler scored two goals, while Ivy Bell, Montgomery Garland, Reagan Bewley and Serenity Castillo each scored one as Jackson County won its 16th consecutive region game.
Freshman goal keeper Dakota Robertson recorded the shutout, coming up with some stops late. Jackson County has posted shutouts in five of six region games.
Maier praised his backline of Abbie Venable, Savannah Gilstrap, Kayley Medrano and Kaitlynn English for another stout defensive effort.
“Other than the one breakaway that they (Morgan County) had near the end of the game, they really didn’t have too many opportunities, other than the last five or 10 minutes,” Maier said.
He added that the backline, despite being filled with three juniors and a sophomore, doesn’t have much experience playing together as a unit. But that hasn’t stopped it from being a team strength.
“They’re still figuring it out, and they’ve actually been a great asset to us, especially trying to play balls out of the back and into the midfield and even up to the forwards,” Maier said.
The Panthers went scoreless through the first 22 minutes of Tuesday’s contest, though Fowler came close to connecting in the 18th minute, dribbling the ball into box and sending a laser that bounded off the crossbar.
“It was sort of a feeling-out process in the beginning of the game,” Maier said. “But once we figured out, ‘hey, they’re doing pretty much what we thought they were going to do,’ then we started to settle in some, and the opportunities came after that.”
Bell broke the scoreless tie in the 22nd minute when she gathered the ball just outside the 18 and placed a shot over the keeper’s head. Fowler scored her first goal in the 33rd minute, blasting a shot from close range high into the net. Montgomery Garland then connected on a long strike in the 34th minute to give Jackson County a 3-0 lead.
Bewley started the second half scoring quickly, netting a goal just four minutes after halftime to increase the Panther advantage to 4-0.
Jackson County wasn’t done.
Castillo slid in a shot in the 57th minute, and Fowler cleaned up at the net for another goal in the 59th minute as the game turned to a rout.
The win also marked another victory for Jackson County at West Jackson’s Middle School field. Due to issues with the home turf at Panther Stadium, the team has relocated to WJMS’s artificial turf field.
Maier said the venue is a natural fit for his team.
“I love playing here because of the team speed and the way that we want to play,” Maier said. “We want to play fast, and playing on artificial turf, we’re like a duck in water here. We just love it here.”
With seven wins in its last eight games — all coming by six goals or more — the focus moving forward for Jackson County is simply staying sharp. Maier said this is where having a young roster actually comes in handy.
“That’s the bonus of having six freshmen of the roster,” he said. “They’re all hungry for playing time. They’re all ready to make their mark on Jackson County, so that helps push the other girls with their intensity that they bring to practice.”
The Panthers take on Hart County Friday and Franklin County Tuesday.
GIRLS' SOCCER: Region domination continues for JCCHS girls as Panthers blast Morgan Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry