BASEBALL: Dragons excited about playing in professional park

When the offer came from Flowery Branch to play a game at a Minor League park, Jefferson didn’t need much coaxing.
The Dragons (6-3) will play the Falcons at 7 p.m. Friday at the Rome Braves’ State Mutual Stadium in their final non-region game.
“Of course, we jumped on that,” Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said. “It’s a once-in-lifetime experience for our guys.”
Knight said his team, which is ranked No. 9 in Class AAAA, is “definitely excited” about playing in a professional venue.
“They’re definitely excited about it,” he said. “Anytime you can go play in a park like that and play where some of the guys who play on the Braves’ team have played in the past — it’s a good place and it will be a fun trip.”
The players aren’t the only ones looking forward to this trip.
“They’re looking forward to it, and to be honest with you, I think I am and the coaching staff is, too,” Knight said.
