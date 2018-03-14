BASEBALL: Morgan Co. beats JCCHS to take two of three in series

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 14. 2018
Jackson County dropped its three-game series with Morgan County, 2-1, with a 5-0 loss in Game 3 to the visiting Bulldogs Tuesday night.
The Panthers were limited to just five hits in the shutout loss.
Grey Akins threw six innings for Jackson County, surrendering six hits and four runs (all earned) while striking out seven.
Jackson County opens a three-game series with rival East Jackson by hosting a doubleheader Friday (5 p.m.).
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.