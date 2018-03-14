BASEBALL: Morgan Co. beats JCCHS to take two of three in series

Jackson County dropped its three-game series with Morgan County, 2-1, with a 5-0 loss in Game 3 to the visiting Bulldogs Tuesday night.
The Panthers were limited to just five hits in the shutout loss.
Grey Akins threw six innings for Jackson County, surrendering six hits and four runs (all earned) while striking out seven.
Jackson County opens a three-game series with rival East Jackson by hosting a doubleheader Friday (5 p.m.).
