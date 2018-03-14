BOYS' SOCCER: Panthers edged in key region contest

Forced to play catchup for most of the night, Jackson County was unable to catch the region-leading Morgan County Bulldogs in a narrow 8-AAA loss.
The Panthers (4-5, 4-2), hoping to move into a tie for first-place in the region, fell 3-2 to visiting Morgan County Tuesday.
Jackson County coach Tammi Gowen remained upbeat after the loss.
“I’m proud of the way they played,” Gowen said. “We had a couple of things that we should have done a little different. But overall, it was an awesome game, hard fought, and they just came out with more goals.
Each of Jackson County’s two region losses have been decided by a single goal. The Panthers will get another shot at Morgan County March 30 on the road.
“Overall, it was an amazing game,” Gowen said. “I’m proud of the guys. They did a great job. I’m pleased and we’ve got more games coming.”
Jose Ventura scored two goals — the second of which pulled the Panthers within a goal late — to lead the Panthers.
“I’m proud of him, as proud as we can be,” Gowen said. “He’s great. What an asset to our team, and he’s only a freshman so that makes it even better.”
Morgan County scored first-half goals in the 23rd and 25th minutes to put Jackson County in a 2-0 hole. But Ventura gave the Panthers momentum just before the half, scoring at the net off an assist from Vinny Voltner in the 39th minute to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Bulldogs, however, stole that energy back in the opening six minutes of the second half with a goal to regain a two-goal lead at 3-1.
Ventura slipped a goal in during the 59th minute to cut the lead to 3-2 but Jackson County was unable to equalize in the remaining 21 minutes.
The Panthers will host Hart County Friday and Franklin County Tuesday. Jackson County fell to Franklin County in PKs earlier this year.
