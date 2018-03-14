BOYS' TENNIS: Panthers finish as Division II runners-up at LaGrange tourney

The Jackson County boys’ tennis team hopes success in a weekend tournament foreshadows tournament success at the end of the season.
Jackson County fell 3-2 to host LaGrange Saturday in the Division II finals of the Ganger Tournament in LaGrange, placing second in the two-day tournament. But the Panthers beat Calhoun and Coffee County en route to the finals.
“The LaGrange Tournament really showed me where our team stands this season,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “The fact that we beat Calhoun, a traditional powerhouse in tennis, 4-1 helped me see where we stand against the upper echelon of state bound teams.”
Jackson County opened the tournament with a 4-1 win over defending Region 6-AAA champion Calhoun Friday. Kade Graves won 7-6, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and Kyle Graves won 6-2, 7-6) at No. 2 singles. Nick Bergeron took his match at No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-3.
Hayden Dutton and Brendon Mitchell delivered a doubles victory, winning 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
The Panthers followed Friday afternoon with a 3-2 semifinals win over Coffee County with singles wins from Kade Graves (No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-2), Bergeron (No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-4) and Kyle Graves (No. 3 singles, 7-6, 6-3). Bergeron’s victory extended his career unbeaten streak to 23 matches before it was snapped in the finals match against LaGrange.
The victory proved to be another quality win for the Panthers over an accomplished opponent. Coffee County won its region last year and advanced to the Class AAAAAA Sweet 16.
“Beating them 3-2 also gave us more confidence,” Brooks said.
For the rest of this story, see the March 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
