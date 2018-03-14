BOYS' TENNIS: Dragons take second against tough bracket in LaGrange

The Jefferson boys’ tennis team got the state-tournament-type atmosphere it wanted — and thrived.
Competing in the Division I bracket of the Granger Invitational in LaGrange, the Dragons finished as runners-up in the Friday-Saturday tournament.
“We wanted to go to this tournament to prepare ourselves physically and mentally to compete against some very good teams, similar to what we will see in the region and state tournaments,” Jefferson coach Dawson Bryan said. “Our guys understand that postseason play is special and requires a different level of focus and energy. We were able to be exposed to some of that this weekend, and we were able to step our games up to meet the challenge.”
Jefferson blanked Brookstone 5-0 in round one and edged Hillgrove 3-2 in the semifinals before falling to North Cobb 3-2 in the finals.
Bryan said he was pleased with how his team played in the upper bracket of the tournament.
“I’m very pleased with our showing at Granger,” Dragon coach Dawson Bryan said. “We were placed in Division I with a lot of bigger schools and some very strong teams. Our boys competed extremely well and really played for one another.”
