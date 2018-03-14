Vinny Voltner scored three goals as Jackson County recorded its high goal total in six years in a lopsided win Friday.
The Panthers (4-4) dominated visiting Monroe Area 9-0 at home Friday to move to 4-1 in region play.
“We were pleased with the 9-0 win,” coach Tammi Gowen said. “Everyone played that was able to.”
In addition to Voltner’s hat trick, Jose Ventura scored two goals while Lane Mealey, Hunter Cantrell, Ashton Parnell and Ryan Xiong each added one score as the Panthers scored the most goals in a single game since 2012.
For the rest of this story see the March 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' SOCCER: Voltner’s hat trick leads Panthers
