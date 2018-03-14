GIRLS' SOCCER: Jefferson girls enjoy successful beach trip

The Jefferson girls recorded a tie and a win during its trip to Jekyll Island for the Tournament of Champions, and coach Molly McCarty said the many miles traveled were worth it.
“It was a wonderful experience to play at the beach,” McCarty said of the event, in which both the girls’ and boys’ teams participated. “It was the first time both teams travelled to an away tournament.”
Jefferson played to a 0-0 tie against Sprayberry Friday. Sophia LaMar played 50 minutes in goal, while Margo Perry logged 30 minutes there as the two goal keepers combined for a clean sheet.
“We had several opportunities to score in our tie, but Sprayberry’s keeper is the best we have seen so far this season,” McCarty said. “She made some incredible saves.”
The Dragons routed Mt. Paran 6-0 Saturday behind two goals from Valarie LaDue and two from Chloe Hopcraft, one of which occurred when she crossed the ball and it deflected off the keeper into the goal.
Liz Quilliams added a goal off a free kick and Lauren Wilson also scored.
LaDue, Shy Yang, Ally-Kate Navas and Sarah LaMar all had assists on goals.
McCarty noted that her team’s backline and center mids controlled both games.
NOTES: The Jefferson girls’ junior varsity team moved to 5-0 with a 1-0 win Monday night over Lumpkin County. Savanna Jackson scored the lone goal.
