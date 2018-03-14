MONROE — East Jackson came within one out of a doubleheader sweep of region foe Monroe Area Friday, but that final out was not to be had.
A two-out defensive miscue in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded allowed two runs to score as the Purple Hurricanes beat the Eagles 4-3 in Game 2. East Jackson won Game 1 8-1 in splitting the twin bill.
“We battled our tails off,” Eagle coach Tedd Sims said of the second game. “We were down. We competed. We took the lead. All I’ve asked them to do all year is just play 21 outs.”
Halton Hardy pitched valiantly in the loss in the nightcap. The sophomore threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out 12 Monroe Area batters. He allowed four hits and four runs but only one run was earned.
“He did a great job,” Sims said. “He competed. He threw strikes. He battled. We’re one play away from winning two games today … He threw strikes. He had all three pitches working. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Hardy worked out of a sixth-inning jam during which the Purple Hurricanes put runners on second and third with one out with strikeouts of Ethan Phelps and Alec Houston to end the inning.
Monroe Area loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Hardy struck out Clint Parham and then forced Grant Olson to ground to second base. But an error on the throw allowed both the tying and winning runs to cross the plate as the Purple Hurricanes celebrated a walk-off win.
The opening game was much less dramatic.
The Eagles scored eight runs off eight hits, including three runs in the fourth inning during which East Jackson extended a 3-1 lead to 6-1.
Hardy went 2-for-3 in the victory. Luke Hadden finished 2-for-4. Howington had a two-run double in the third inning.
East Jackson was aided by five Monroe Area errors.
For the rest of this story, see the March 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Eagles just miss out on taking two from Monroe Area
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry