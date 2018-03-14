GIRLS' SOCCER: Region winning streak grows to 15

The Jackson County girls’ soccer team won its 15th straight region game with a victory that followed a similar storyline to those before.
The Panthers beat visiting Monroe Area 8-0 Friday, dominating the first half and tacking on some extra scores in the second half for another decisive victory.
“The girls are playing more ‘together,’ (with) better runs into space and anticipation,” Jackson County coach Matt Maier said. “Monroe Area is a well-coached team, and it’s always tough playing a team a second time and getting the same result.”
Jackson County’s 15-game 8-AAA winning streak dates back to last year and 11 of those wins have come by seven goals or more.
The Panthers’ victory over Monroe Area gave Jackson County a 5-0 region record at the halfway mark of the 8-AAA schedule. All five victories have come by a margin of at least eight goals.
In Friday’s win, Lindsey Fowler and Ivy Bell each scored two goals, while Melissa Ventura, Abbie Venable, Montgomery Garland and Reagan Bewley added one.
For the rest of this story, see the March 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
