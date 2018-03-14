BASEBALL: Commerce picks up win No. 8

After going 2-2 last week, which included two come-from-behind victories, Commerce head coach Steve Cotrell said his team is finally getting “comfortable” at the plate.
The Tigers (8-7) split a home-and-home series with Banks County last week and dominated Lakeview Academy 15-6 on Monday. The Tigers lost to Oglethorpe County last Thursday. Region play begins this Friday.
“Everyday will be a challenge and we have to take the same approach of getting stronger mentally and playing with a little more confidence day in and day out,” Cotrell said. “We started three freshman Friday and Saturday.
“Hopefully, we will get (Colby) Rogers back this week which will be a big boost to the lineup.”
One consistent thing the Tigers have seen all year has been inconsistencies in certain areas including mindset.
“We have talked about certain things and certain ones stepping up and being leaders,” Cotrell said. “Getting ready to play is a mindset issue.
“When we show up ready to play, we are pretty good and when we don’t we can be the ‘Bad News Bears’.
For the rest of this story, see the March 14 edition of The Jackson Herald.
