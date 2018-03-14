BOYS' SOCCER: Jefferson boys improve to 7-1-1

The Dragons tied Sprayberry 2-2 on Friday and beat Mt. Paran 6-0 Saturday in the Tournament of Champions on Jekyll Island.
“Overall, the tournament experience was great for the players and families,” coach Casey Colquitt said. “We had great support from many parents and Jefferson High School administration.”
The Dragons move on to a region test Friday at Oconee County.
Brandon Hudson and Luis Mendoza each scored goals against Sprayberry. Medoza also recorded an assist. Goal keeper Javy Flores came up with several key saves, including a diving stop to save a shot in the lower left 90.
Jefferson dominated Mt. Paran Saturday with two goals from Lucas Carreno, as well as scores from Cam Smith, Patrick Sorah, Javier Flores and Hudson.
The Jefferson boys’ soccer team picked up a win over Mt. Paran (6-0) and tied Sprayberry (2-2) at the Tournament of Champions in Jekyll Island. Submitted photo