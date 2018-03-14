Billy Gurley (03-13-18)

JEFFERSON - Billy Carol Gurley, 68, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital following a brief illness.
Billy was born in Baxley, Ga., the son of the late Paul Bannister and Ann Lavern Shipes Gurley. He attended school in Jacksonville, Fla., and moved to Jefferson, after his high school graduation. In 1969, he was drafted into the United States Army, where he served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a member of Maysville Baptist Church. Billy was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Eugene Gurley; and a sister, Betty Ann Gurley.
During his career, he was affiliated with the Standard Coosa Company and Jackson EMC but spent the majority of his years in the Residential Contracting industry. After his retirement, Billy was well-known in the Jefferson area for his deliveries for the Crawford W. Long Pharmacy.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Annie Williamson Gurley; four daughters, Marie Howard (David), Oakwood, Paula Gurley (Andy Loftis), Lavonia, Lisha Hardy (Scott), Jefferson, and Karen Gurley, Jefferson; five grandchildren, Caleb Hardy (Taylor), Kacy Morgan, Tom Evans, Colton Morgan, and Camren Hardy; two sisters, Mary Canup and Johnnie Mae Gurley, both of Elberton; an aunt and a number of cousins; as well as a special cousin, Bo Shipes, Brunswick.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 16, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in Evans Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Serving as Pallbearers will be Caleb Hardy, Tom Evans, Colton Morgan, Camren Hardy, Scott Hardy and Christopher Williamson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, GA 30604, or the organization of your choice.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
