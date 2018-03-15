COMMERCE - Ethel Wiley Waldron, age 88, entered into rest Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Mrs. Waldron was born in Bartow County, Ga., the daughter of daughter of the late Dock Freeman Wiley and Alice Marie Cochran Wiley. Mrs. Waldron was a homemaker and worked in the food service industry. She was a member of A Call to Salvation Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Waldron; two sons, Walter "Butch" Abernathy, and Tracy Waldron; and four sisters, Margie Hart, Dottie Yearwood, Mary Duke and Mildred Bohannon.
Survivors include daughters, Arlene Smith, Jefferson, Peggy Darlene Reeves, Commerce, Betty Sue Gazaway. Commerce, and Tammy Regina Hightower, Jefferson; sons, Lamar Abernathy, Maysville, Robert Waldron, Loganville, Wayne Waldron, Lilburn, Tommy Waldron, Hoschton; sisters, Frances Hall, Dacula, and Ellen Smith, Moultrie; brother, Roy Wiley, Cartersville; 28 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; and 56 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at A Call to Salvation Church with Pastor Arlene Smith officiating with burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, Ga. at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A Call To Salvation, 1295 Jackson Trail Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549, or to www.acalltosalvation.org
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Ethel Waldron (03-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry