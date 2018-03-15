Tennis: Leopards, Lady Leopards roll past Monticello

The Banks County High School boys' and girls' tennis teams dropped only three games in a dominating performance over Monticello on Tuesday.
The boys swept Monticello 5-0, getting singles wins from Gabe Martin, Gabe Caudell and Pierce Martin. The doubles wins came from Anthony Cruz/Darius Bonds and Tyler Morris/Ronnie Jones.
The girls won their match 4-1. Wins came from Chloe Smith and Jaden Hoard in singles and Jillian Martinet/Mikayla Beckett and Emily Morris/Lauren Collins in doubles.
For more from previous action, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
