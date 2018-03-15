Baseball: Leopards ‘making strides’ after tough stretch

The Banks County High School baseball team went 1-2 last week.
The Leopards faced Habersham Central Tuesday night. Results weren't known before press time.
The Leopards played Commerce twice last week, picking up a 10-0 win on Friday. The team dropped last Saturday's game 10-6. The Leopards also fell to Region 8-AA foe Elbert County, 7-6.
Head coach Peyton Hart said in Friday night's 10-0 win, his team came out as the aggressor, but on Saturday, they came out as the prey.
"Just got off to a slow start on Saturday and really couldn't recover," he said. "We've got to find a way to be more consistent defensively. But I've been super impressed with (our) ability to fight back and to never give up.
"That's kind of what we hang our hat on, just being tough and blue collar and never quit. It has been fun for sure. Friday night was a big win for us and our program."
