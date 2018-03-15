Soccer: Leopards, Lady Leopards fall to Rabun County

Thursday, March 15. 2018
The Banks County High School boys' and girls' soccer teams fell to Rabun County this past Tuesday in Region 8-AA action.

The Lady Leopards (3-7, 2-1 Region 8-AA) lost 5-2. The team led 2-0 at halftime but were outscored 5-0 in the second half. Olivia Duphily and Madison Dacus accounted for both goals.
The Leopards (1-9, 1-2) gave up three second-half goals after trailing 2-0 at halftime.
Last week, both teams defeated Monticello High School.
