The Banks County High School boys' and girls' soccer teams fell to Rabun County this past Tuesday in Region 8-AA action.
The Lady Leopards (3-7, 2-1 Region 8-AA) lost 5-2. The team led 2-0 at halftime but were outscored 5-0 in the second half. Olivia Duphily and Madison Dacus accounted for both goals.
The Leopards (1-9, 1-2) gave up three second-half goals after trailing 2-0 at halftime.
Last week, both teams defeated Monticello High School.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Soccer: Leopards, Lady Leopards fall to Rabun County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry