Meeting on road, bridges tax set March 29

There will be a public information meeting concerning the proposed ballot question of a one percent transportation sales tax on Thursday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Banks County Courthouse Annex.
It will be a joint meeting with Alto, Baldwin, Gillsville, Homer, Lula and Maysville.
“The purpose is to present proposed project lists and to answer public questions,” state leaders.
Banks County voters will go to the polls on May 22 to decide whether a one-cent tax should be implemented to fund road and bridge projects in the county. It is estimated that $15 million will be collected with 75 percent to be used in unincorporated areas of the county and 25 percent to be divided among the towns based on population.
