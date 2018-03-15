ROYSTON - Patricia Freeman Herndon, 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Herndon was born in Atlanta, Ga. on January 7, 1937, the daughter of the late Carl Freeman and Rachel Barton Freeman. She was a member and retired administrative assistant of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and was also a member of the Madison County Pilot Club. Mrs. Herndon was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Herndon.
Survivors include a son, Chuck Herndon, Flowery Branch, Ga.; daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Mike Cochran, Royston, Ga. and Michelle and Jimmy Rabitsch, Covington, Ga.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta on Monday, March 19, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday evening. The family will be at the home Saturday and Sunday.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Herndon (03-14-18)
