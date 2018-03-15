Tripp Halstead, the toddler who was seriously injured when a tree limb fell on him at a Winder daycare in October 2012, has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 7.
Halstead, then 2, was outside the daycare on Oct. 29, 2012 when a tree limb fell on him. Halstead suffered a severe brain injury and spent several months recovering at an Atlanta hospital. His journey to recovery went viral on a Facebook page called "Tripp Halstead Updates."
Halstead passed away Thursday evening. Thursday afternoon, his mother, Stacy Halstead posted an update to the page, saying he had labored breathing when she woke him up for school.
"I got both of us ready and put the family on alert. As I was driving to the pediatrician’s office, I could tell Tripp was getting worse and I wasn’t sure I had enough oxygen in the tank I brought to make it to Atlanta especially in heavy traffic so we took a detour (the) to Athens ER," Stacy wrote.
"We are here now waiting to be transported to Atlanta. The ER was very happy we brought him in. His oxygen levels were low and his CO2 levels were high so they have him on high flow oxygen and they did blood work, x rays and got an IV started.
"They said his left lung was Cloudy and it could be pneumonia or a mucus plug but since they don’t have a Peds ICU, they are sending us to CHOA."
Check back for updates and see more in next week's edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Tripp Halstead, toddler injured by tree limb in 2012, dies
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry