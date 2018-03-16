Tripp Halstead, the local toddler who was seriously injured when a tree limb fell on him at daycare in 2012, has died.
Halstead died on Thursday, March 15, at 5:47 p.m.
"There are no words to express how Bill and I are feeling at this moment," Halstead's mother Stacy wrote on Facebook. "We are beyond devastated and honestly I believe I am in shock. Our amazing, perfect, beautiful miracle of a son, Tripp Hughes Halstead passed away at 5:47 pm today. He was our whole world. We love you Trippadoo and you will never realize the impact you made on our lives."
Halstead's mother noticed his breathing was labored when she went to wake him for school on Thursday. She planned to take him to the pediatrician, but ultimately decided to go to the emergency room.
"As I was driving to the pediatrician’s office, I could tell Tripp was getting worse and I wasn’t sure I had enough oxygen in the tank I brought to make it to Atlanta especially in heavy traffic so we took a detour to Athens ER," the family wrote on Facebook.
ER staff recommended he be transported to Atlanta.
"They said his left lung was cloudy and it could be pneumonia or a mucus plug but since they don’t have a Peds ICU, they are sending us to CHOA," according to the family.
The family announced Halstead's passing late Thursday night.
"...Bill and I were in the room when he passed at the hospital," Stacy wrote. "His little body was just done fighting this last infection. His little heart gave out. This winter was brutal for him. I’m just so thankful he had the best summer ever. Jet skis, Disney World, the list is endless and that’s when we got those amazing huge smiles."
Tripp Halstead has died
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry