Bridges: The state of Georgia basketball and the hire that didn’t happen

The inevitable happened in recent days as the University of Georgia and Mark Fox have parted ways.
It was really a case where there was no decision to be made. Fox was paid a seven-figure salary to take the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament and to at least win a game or two there.
In nine seasons, he got there twice and never won in the Big Dance known as March Madness.
It seems hard to believe it has been almost a decade since UGA made this hire. I remember the sports crew at MainStreet Newspapers discussing it quite a bit when it happened. At the time, there was a name that many UGA fans had hoped would be hired and that was Bobby Knight.
In hopes of generating much-needed buzz for the program, a name and figure like Knight was needed. Knight was interested in the job and would have taken it if offered.
It would have been his final coaching stop and one can only imagine the buzz it would have created in Athens.
However, I’m not sure Knight was ever seriously considered and it’s not for the reasons some might think. Despite being controversial in many ways, Knight actually ran clean basketball programs. He didn’t cheat in recruiting players. His players went to class and actually passed the classes they took. His players graduated at a high rate.
Knight, however, was a holdover from a coaching style from long ago. Still that’s really not why he wasn’t hired.
A figure like Knight casts a long shadow at any school he is at. He would have arrived at UGA and would have immediately talked about how a new basketball facility was needed. The fact that UGA officials have still not committed to one is beyond comprehension. All the tape and spit shine does not a new facility make.
Knight would have been the ultimate cheerleader for the basketball program, generating support from students. Georgia would have been the on prime time matchups on ESPN. Dick Vitale would have been in town calling the action.
However, UGA is a football school. It always has been, always will be. Heck, Knight probably would have said as much at some point in making his case as to why basketball was not up to par in Athens.
So, Bobby Knight was never really considered despite his name being talked about in some circles as a candidate to coach UGA.
It’s a shame really because here we are nine years later and UGA is without an NCAA tournament win in that time. There is so much high school basketball talent in this state that even getting one or two of the top players a year would be enough to get a win once in a while.
Ironically one of the names being floated now to replace Fox is former Indiana coach Tom Crean, currently out of coaching and working as an ESPN analyst.
If that happens, and there will be other candidates, it would be something if UGA finally hired a former Indiana coach.
It simply would be nine years too late and the wrong former Hoosier mentor.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: The state of Georgia basketball and the hire that didn’t happen
