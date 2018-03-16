A total of 76 people, including a Winder man, were arrested for their part in a multi-state child pornography ring, law enforcement officials announced Friday.
John Clark Miller, 57, of Winder, a glass company technician, was among those arrested as part of Operation Southern Impact II, a coordinated effort between nine Internet Crimes Against Children task forces focused on people who possess and distribute child pornography and those who are sexually exploiting children in other ways using technology and the internet, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release.
Planning for the operation began in November and culminated in two days of investigative actions, including search warrant executions, undercover operations and arrests in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Thirteen children were rescued or identified as victims of the ring, the release said.
Those arrested ranged from ages 17-72. Some of their occupations included postal worker, nonprofit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.
In Georgia, 34 people were arrested, ranging from ages 17-63. Some of their occupations included construction worker, truck driver, disc jockey, youth director and a restaurant worker.
Six of those arrested in Georgia traveled for the purpose of meeting and having sex with a minor. There was one arrest involving sextortion, a trend involving people who obtain sexually explicit photos of minors and then threaten or blackmail the victim for additional obscene images or videos. Investigators found instances in which arrested subjects, some of whom had no prior criminal history, were working in positions of trust or jobs where interaction with children is common, the release said.
Eight registered sex offenders were encountered in Georgia, during the course of this operation, four of whom were charged with new crimes related to child pornography while the others were charged with various compliance violations. There was an additional person who had an arrest for a prior sex offense but was not a registered sex offender. At least one foster parent with young children was arrested. There were also searches conducted where guns were found and illegal drugs were discovered, the release said.
In Georgia, a total of 38 search warrants were executed and 12 “knock and talks” were conducted during the operation. Law enforcement officers conducting the searches were looking for evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography using the internet as well as evidence of other child exploitation related crimes. Over the course of the operation, 196 digital devices were examined and 474 digital media and devices were seized as evidence, the release said.
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was among the numerous local, state and federal criminal justice agencies in Georgia that helped coordinate the operation.
