Danielsville Mayor Todd Higdon is asking all motorists to avoid the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Hwy. 29 until damage from a Friday mishap is repaired.
He said a transfer truck went through the intersection Friday afternoon and got hung on cables, pulling the cables down and knocking out power in town. Efforts are underway to repair the damage and get power back on.
Mayor asks motorists to avoid Hwy. 29/98 intersection Friday
